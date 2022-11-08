Phoenix Singers preparing for final concert with long-running musical director

Richard Walker

The Phoenix Singers will be performing at St Chad’s Church, Shrewsbury, from 7.30pm on Saturday, December 3.

The concert will be the last time the group is conducted by musical director Richard Walker.

The evening’s concert will feature Haydn’s Harmoniemesse, and there will be music for Advent and Christmas Written in 1802.

The singers will be accompanied by the Phoenix Orchestra led by Clare Horgan, along with soloists, soprano Hannah Fraser-Mackenzie, contralto Lara Rebekah Harvey, tenor Philip O’Connor, and bass Andrew Randall.

Chairman of the Phoenix Singers, Bob Millington said: “This is going to be a wonderful evening of sublime music that will make for a very enjoyable experience for the audience.

"However, it is tinged with sadness because this is the last concert that Richard Walker will be leading us as our Conductor and Director of Music.

"He is retiring from this position after twelve very successful seasons but I’m sure we won’t have seen the last of a man that has been such a driving force on the musical front – not just for the Phoenix Singers but in Shropshire generally.

"So we are enjoying this last term of his well-planned and paced rehearsal sessions which have always resulted in successful concerts and I know the choir is looking forward to an enjoyable concert, led by him.”

Mr Walker said: “The Phoenix Singers are on top form at the moment, and looking forward very much to singing one of Haydn’s very best works.

"The audience will love it. As a contrast we are offering some carols by Carl Rütti – which are often heard on the Christmas Eve Nine Lessons Service broadcast from King’s College, Cambridge. A good way to start the Christmas Season.”

Tickets for the concert cost £15 for adults; with under-18s are free.

They are available from phoenixsingersshrewsbury.co.uk, or from The Hive, 5 Belmont St, Shrewsbury, or 01743 234970.