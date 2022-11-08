Colourful, spotty cars to relay through Shropshire for Children in Need

Driving instructors in Shrewsbury ready to take on the relay

Donned with a Pudsey learner sign on their cars, learners and driving instructors will relay around the country in an annual fundraiser – the Big Learner Relay for BBC's Children in Need.

Charlotte Ducey, from local driving school Charlotte's Driver Training, shared her excitement, saying: "The Big Learner Relay is a really worthwhile cause and I’m honoured to have been selected as lead driving instructor for the Shrewsbury-Telford leg this year, carrying the treasured Pudsey top box.

"Don’t forget to wave at our spot-acular instructors if you see us on the road!”

A Pudsey top-box – the sign on top of learner driver cars – will be passed from one car to another, covering around 3,000 miles in 12 days.

The Shropshire leg will begin at 8am on Sunday, November 16, starting at the Premier Inn, Shrewsbury, and finishing at Asda, Telford at 9am.