Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shopping centre announces late night opening and is set to welcome special guests

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Families visiting The Darwin shopping centre in Shrewsbury this December will be able to meet a cheeky Grinch impersonator and his companion Cindy Lou, as well as Polaris the Polar Bear – and of course Santa.

Polaris the polar bear
Polaris the polar bear

To give people more time to do their Christmas shopping, the centre will be opening until 9pm on November 23 to coincide with the Christmas lights switch-on and until 8pm on Wednesdays November 30 and December 7, 14 and 21.

From December 19 - 23 the centre will be open Monday to Friday until 7pm.

Kevin Lockwood, The Darwin Centre manager, said: “We look forward to welcoming people of all ages to The Darwin during this year’s festive period. The Centre has something for everyone this Christmas, whether you’re shopping, eating, drinking, or looking for that ideal gift.

“Santa and our other festive friends The Grinch impersonator and Cindy Lou, and friendly Polaris the Polar Bear, will once again be roaming around the Centre at various times. The Grinch is a bit cheeky and has been known to cause mischief around the Centre!

”Feel free to stop by with the family, say hello and have a bit of fun while you are here.”

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News