Shopping centre announces late night opening and is set to welcome special guests

Polaris the polar bear

To give people more time to do their Christmas shopping, the centre will be opening until 9pm on November 23 to coincide with the Christmas lights switch-on and until 8pm on Wednesdays November 30 and December 7, 14 and 21.

From December 19 - 23 the centre will be open Monday to Friday until 7pm.

Kevin Lockwood, The Darwin Centre manager, said: “We look forward to welcoming people of all ages to The Darwin during this year’s festive period. The Centre has something for everyone this Christmas, whether you’re shopping, eating, drinking, or looking for that ideal gift.

“Santa and our other festive friends The Grinch impersonator and Cindy Lou, and friendly Polaris the Polar Bear, will once again be roaming around the Centre at various times. The Grinch is a bit cheeky and has been known to cause mischief around the Centre!