Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after 'incident' in Shrewsbury

An air ambulance was seen circling above the Monkmoor area of the town earlier on today, and West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed a man had been seriously hurt.
A spokeswoman said: "We were called at 10.21am to reports of an incident at an address on Racecourse Crescent. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained serious injuries. He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital via air ambulance.”
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called initially, but were stood down.
West Mercia Police have been contacted for an update.