Anniversary event showed a lot of bottle in Shrewsbury

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

Collectors of antique bottles have been putting on a show for the public – and raising money for charity at the same time.

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 06/11/2022..Shrewsbury, and Bayston Hill Memorial Hall, where there was a Bottle collectors show. Pictured is Chairman of the Bottle Club: John Thompson..
Members of the Shropshire Antique Bottle Collectors Club set up at Bayston Hill Memorial Hall for their annual show – the 25th show held by the group.

This year's event, which took place on Sunday, November 6, was also raising money for the West Midlands Air Ambulance.

To mark the 'silver jubilee' milestone, club members put on a one-off display of 25 of Shropshire's best bottles and related collectibles.

They included some of the most valuable as well as some with unusual designs, and others with specific local interest.

There were around 20 stalls present selling antique bottles, pots and other related collectables – including advertising memorabilia, enamel signs and postcards.

People were also able to get free valuations and advice if they had their own collectibles to take along.

Club chairman John Thompson, said: “Most of our old bottle collectables were literally thrown away as rubbish by our ancestors. Many will bear the name of long forgotten local companies that form an important part of our social history."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

