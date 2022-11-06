S Club's Bradley brings it all back at sell-out Shrewsbury Bonfire Night

Shrewsbury's fireworks displays were enjoyed by thousands of people

As well as a spectacular display and fairground rides, visitors to the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury were also treated to entertainment in the form of Bradley from S Club 7, who performed a selection of the chart-topping band's most famous hits including S Club Party, Bring It All Back and Don't Stop Movin'.

Popular Shrewsbury DJs Dave Price and Paul Bennett, whose 90s Revival concerts proved a huge hit during the Covid lockdowns, were also on hand to get people dancing to stay warm on a chilly November evening. The duo were on hand to play tunes apt for the occasion when the fireworks got going, with She Bangs by Ricky Martin, Boom Boom Boom Boom by the Vengaboys, and Boom! Shake The Room by the Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The event was a sell-out once again. There were two separate displays - a quieter show for smaller children, and a louder affair later on.

There was also a varied selection of food and drink available.

Pals Jess Bayliff and Lily Jordan, both 29 and from Shrewsbury, enjoyed the occasion.

The event was another sell-out

Hundreds of families turned out to watch the fireworks

"I've been coming for years. It's always pretty good," said Jess.

They were also looking forward to seeing Bradley in action.

"We've seen him before," added Lily. "We saw him at Bongo's Bingo in Shrewsbury last year."

Bradley from S Club 7 kept crowds entertained

Lane de Vries took her two-year-old daughter Amje along. It will probably be their last Shropshire Bonfire Night as they are moving to South Africa soon.

Lane, aged 33, who lives in Market Drayton, said: "I love it! And the weather is better than last year, thankfully. Amje absolutely loves it as well. She loves all the bright lights.

"I did not know Bradley was here, but I'm now looking forward to seeing him!"

Visitors reported enjoying the annual event at the showground

People of all ages enjoyed the annual bonfire and firework display

Beth Evans's children, Callie, aged four, and Drew, aged three, were having fun on the children's rides.

"They love the fireworks," said Beth, from Shrewsbury. "This is the first time we've been able to take them to a Bonfire Night because of Covid."

Lance Jackson, chairman of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, which runs the West Mid Showground, said: "Bradley was the main attraction. We thought it'd be good to get a familiar name to bring people in.

Two displays were put on during the evening

The skies over Shrewsbury were clear for the display

"We've had lots going on. We've done two performances of fireworks this time to try and split the times when people leave because you do get quite a lot of vehicles coming and going at the same time. Hopefully that has made a difference.

"We've tried to keep our prices reasonable and asked vendors to do the same. We really appreciate families coming to events like these, especially with the cost of everything at the moment."

Elsewhere on Saturday, there were fireworks events at Wellington Cricket Club, Bomere Heath Cricket Club, Alderford Lake, Bridgnorth Rugby Club, Blists Hill, Park Hall Stadium in Oswestry, and Shifnal Cricket Club.