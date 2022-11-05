Japanese TikTok creator visits Shrewsbury and finds the 'best pizza in the UK'

Daichi shared his journey on his Instagram page @imdedede

Daichi Ishizawa had previously visited the UK to meet his girlfriend's parents in Stafford, after the couple spent more than three years living together in Japan.

Sadly, the pair recently parted ways, and Daichi moved back to Tokyo where he runs two businesses; one distributing online coupons, and another selling eyewear and glasses.

Daichi loved Greggs so much he got the T-shirt.

But in July of this year the businessman came back to the UK and decided to stay at student accommodation in Liverpool.

"I've been in Liverpool for two weeks so far, and will stay here for another two weeks before I go back to Japan," he said. "I want to experience England, and staying in student accommodation for one month is cheaper than paying for a hotel every night."

A mojito Daichi enjoyed at Dough & Oil.

The 28-year-old asked his TikTok followers - of which 'about 99 per cent' are British - for their recommendations as he visits towns and cities across the country.

"I think I am the luckiest tourist in the UK," he said. "My followers are very helpful, they tell me about where to go and what to do while I'm here."

One day, Daichi caught a train to Shrewsbury to have a look around, explore, and try some pizza, sharing his journey under his TikTok username @imdedede.

"I love The Quarry Park, its so beautiful and it seemed quiet and calm," he said. "I also thought the town looked old and historical and I liked that a lot. It was really nice.

"I saw a restaurant in the town called Dough & Oil, and I was curious because it looked good from the outside. So, I went inside and ordered pizza and a cocktail.

"It was the best pizza I've had in the UK - and I've tried a lot of pizzas! My cousin is a pizza chef in his own restaurant, and unfortunately it was better than his too," he laughed.

His pizza at Dough & Oil.

Returning to Japan in just two weeks, Daichi already has big plans for the future.

"I'm coming back to the UK in March 2023," he said. "I'd like to stay for a year, with six months in London and six months in Manchester. I really like it here."