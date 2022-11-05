HMV confirms opening date of new Shrewsbury store and announces giveaway to first customers

HMV is opening its new Shrewsbury store later this month

The record shop, which closed its previous store in the county town back in January 2021 when the Pride Hill Centre closed, is opening its new branch on Wednesday, November 23. A promotional giveaway has also been promised to the first customers.

HMV is taking over the former River Island store on the top floor of the Darwin Centre after the fashion retailer pulled out of the town last month.

OPENING DAY ANNOUNCEMENT



Join us on Wednesday 23rd November as we open our brand new store!



Be one of the first 25 customers to make a purchase on our opening day and nab yourselves an awesome pop culture swag bag.



We can’t wait to see you all! pic.twitter.com/nJqrbWBg8C — hmv Shrewsbury (@hmvShrewsbury) November 2, 2022

