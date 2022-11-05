Notification Settings

HMV confirms opening date of new Shrewsbury store and announces giveaway to first customers

By David Stubbings

The opening date of HMV's return to Shrewsbury town centre has been confirmed.

HMV is opening its new Shrewsbury store later this month

The record shop, which closed its previous store in the county town back in January 2021 when the Pride Hill Centre closed, is opening its new branch on Wednesday, November 23. A promotional giveaway has also been promised to the first customers.

HMV is taking over the former River Island store on the top floor of the Darwin Centre after the fashion retailer pulled out of the town last month.

A poster displayed in the window read: "Opening here on Wednesday 23 November.

"Free pop culture swag bag for the first 25 customers to make a purchase on our opening day.

"We look forward to welcoming you to our new shop."

HMV isn't the only entertainment retailer opening a new shop in the Darwin Centre this autumn.

DVD Megastore and Buttercup Bookshop will become a standalone store on the mid-level from December 3 when it completes its move from The Collective independent traders’ gallery on the shopping centre's lower level.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

