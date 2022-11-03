Fundraiser for Louise tops £4k in a matter of days

Louise pictured with her daughters Livi and Izzy last year.

Louise Bristow, the mother of teenager Dylan Price, who was killed in an unsolved hit and run in Bishop's Castle last year, was told by doctors last month that she has just three months to live.

In response to the devastating new her friends set up a fundraiser to pay for alternative treatment – which they hope could improve the condition of her kidneys, allowing her to re-start chemotherapy for her cancer, and spend more time with her family.

Since last Friday the fundraiser has risen to more than £4,500.

Louise's daughter Izzy Price, said the family had been overwhelmed at the response to the fundraiser – and offered her thanks to everyone who has donated.

She said: "It has been phenomenal how generous everyone has been. Friends, family and the general public all wanting to help and put forward donations for mum to go and have alternative treatment."

She added: "There are people we know, people we don't know, who just want to show their support which is just amazing.

"We didn't know what to expect but what it has done is it will kick-start mum being able to start the treatment."

In her own update on the GoFundMe page, Louise said she had been "overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity."

Louise, 49, from Dorrington, who was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2018, was taken seriously ill with kidney failure last month, ending up in intensive care.

Doctors told her because of the kidney failure her body was too weak to continue with chemotherapy to treat her cancer.

The hope is that alternative medication will improve the condition of her kidneys so she can spend more precious time with her loved ones – including her daughters Livi and Izzy, husband Steven, and granddaughter Azaylia.

The medication is estimated to cost around £500 to £600 a month.