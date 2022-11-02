Tributes paid to popular school librarian with a passion for enriching young minds

Leslie Langfield received a long service award from former civic head and chairman of Shropshire County Council, Major Adrian Coles

Leslie Veronica Langfield, a 'passionate' school librarian, influenced the lives of many young people during her years at Meole Brace School.

Mrs Langfield, nee Harding, was a librarian at the Shrewsbury secondary school from 1982 until her retirement in 2005. She died on October 16, aged 83.

Former pupil and current Meole Brace staff member, Kathryn Brayne, remembers Mrs Langfield fondly as a pupil, and a colleague.

Kathryn said: "In my time as a student at Meole Brace, Mrs Langfield encouraged my love of reading through her enthusiasm and interest.

"She always had time to listen and to offer suggestions of new novels that I should try.

"Mrs Langfield nurtured my love of reading throughout my time at the school and made me welcome as a member of her librarian team - an extremely positive, happy memory from my time at school.

"When I became a teacher in the English department at Meole Brace, it was a real pleasure to work with Mrs Langfield; her passion for encouraging students to read strongly supported the work of the English department.

"She always took extra time to support students who needed it and worked tirelessly to increase student engagement with the library. She made a real impact on the literacy of many young people."

Mrs Langfield (centre) was featured in the newspaper as a child after winning a writing competition. Pictured her alongside her siblings Gaynor and Paul.

Mrs Langfield was born in Shrewsbury in 1939 and excelled in her education at Shrewsbury High School to such an extent that she was offered a scholarship to Oxford University to study history.

Unfortunately, due to financial constraints, Leslie was unable to accept her spot at the prestigious institution, so took up a librarian apprenticeship with Shropshire County Council.

It was working at Shrewsbury Library that Leslie met her future husband, Ronald Langfield, who was often late returning his books. They married in 1964 at St Chad's and they went on to have four children, John, James, Joanna and Annabel.

Despite being a working mother, Leslie found the time to volunteer as a town guide for Shrewsbury and Atcham Borough Council, where she would guide visitors through the vast history of the local area.

Her career path placed her eventually at Meole Brace School, where she took up the role of school librarian in 1982.

Joanna Dean, a teacher who worked with Mrs Langfield, said the librarian believed books could change the lives of young people.

Joanna explained: "She was passionate about books and reading, she believed there was a right book for every child. She thought young people gained so much from reading that they should be encouraged to read whatever they liked.

"She was very, very kind and believed books were a way for young people to find themselves and their place in the world, they showed other ways of being and a way for them to see everything.

"She was kind, but she was strict, she had high standards of behaviour and attitudes and would apply them to staff and pupils equally. She was much loved and well respected. An absolute joy to work with."