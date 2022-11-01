Police appeal after report of rape in car in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for anyone who saw a black Ford Fiesta ST in the area on Sunday evening.

West Mercia Police said that a 19-year-old woman reported that she had been raped by a man in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook, near the junction with St Antony’s Road, between 7.30pm and 8pm on Sunday.

As part of the investigation, officers have said they want to speak to anyone who saw a black Ford Fiesta ST around the location on Sunday evening.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can e-mail charlotte.groom@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 634 of October 30.