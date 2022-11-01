Disqualified driver led police on chase and was caught twice in four days in Shrewsbury

Adina McLean, aged 24, was caught driving while disqualified twice in four days in Shrewsbury last week.

On Tuesday, October 25, she was caught driving an Audi A3 S Line on London Road. On Friday, October 28, she was caught on the A5 at Preston roundabout on the outskirts of the town.

McLean, of Crowmere Green, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two charges of driving while disqualified.