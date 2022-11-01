Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Disqualified driver led police on chase and was caught twice in four days in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A disqualified driver who led police on a chase in a high performance Audi has been jailed.

Adina McLean, aged 24, was caught driving while disqualified twice in four days in Shrewsbury last week.

On Tuesday, October 25, she was caught driving an Audi A3 S Line on London Road. On Friday, October 28, she was caught on the A5 at Preston roundabout on the outskirts of the town.

McLean, of Crowmere Green, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two charges of driving while disqualified.

Due to the short period of time between the offences being committed, and the fact there was evidence of a police pursuit, magistrates jailed her for 18 weeks. She was also banned from driving for 36 months.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News