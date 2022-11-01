Internet sensation Jackie Weaver set for date at Shropshire charity event

Jackie Weaver, the Handforth council official who became an unlikely internet hit after her parish council video meeting went viral

Community Resource will welcome the chief officer at the Cheshire Association of Local Councils to be the keynote speaker at its AGM.

Jackie will discuss her unusual rise to fame after the now-infamous Handforth Parish Council recording, and how she supports the idea of communities supporting communities at the meeting, which is taking place at 3.30pm on Wednesday, November 23 at Bayston Hill Memorial Hall.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining Community Resource and helping them to celebrate their achievements over the past year. I have had the privilege of having many interesting and unusual experiences recently, but local community – and being an active member of that community – is still something I’m very passionate about and want to continue to support.”

Community Resource CEO Bev Baxter, who joined the organisation in September, will be sharing the charity’s future plans, while chair Hugh Strickland will reflect on its recent work.

Bev said: “I’m really excited that Jackie will be joining us to talk about how she shot to fame and am eager to hear how she has utilised that unexpected spotlight to raise awareness of the importance of getting involved in your local area.

“Community is also at the heart of everything we do, so I’m excited to highlight the efforts of our staff and volunteers, the impact that work has had across the county and our ambitions going forward.”

Jackie will also be joined by Community Resource board member Simon Broad who will host an audience Q&A session. All are welcome to attend this free event.