Dark Runs raise thousands for county children's hospice

Hundreds of people helped raise money for Hope House in the charity's 'Dark Runs' at Chirk and Telford

Over two weekends people and families of all ages turned out for the Hope House event dressed head to toe in fancy dress, with glow sticks and torches to complete a lit-up route around both Chirk Castle and Telford Town Park.

The Chirk run was started by Martine Crouch and her son Caiden in front of the castle which was lit up in Hope House colours.

Martine lost her daughter Mia, who died at the age of four in 2018. After falling ill, Mia spent time at Hope House, and her mum was full of praise for the service the hospice provided.

She said: “We were delighted to be back to support Hope House once again raise money through its Chirk Dark Run, we have had the best time; it was a really wonderful evening.”

At Telford Dark Run Alison and Rob Jones, and their son Rhys, from Newport, sent families on their way after the warm-up to support the event in memory of their son Ryan, who received respite care at Hope House.

“We were delighted to be part of such a special event to raise funds for such a special place close to our hearts,” said Alison.

Fundraiser Cat Dowdeswell said: "A huge thank everybody who came to Chirk Castle and Telford Town Park in such amazing costumes and lit up the grounds for local families.

"Our sponsors and supporter partners and volunteers were amazing.

"It was a fantastic night and we are so pleased that the community came together for their local children’s hospice."

Chirk Dark Run was supported by local businesses and organisations, including Cynergy Security, Glyn Wylfa, GHP Legal, Levercliff, Chirk Town Council, Decostitch and Whitchurch Town Council.