Crews were called to a house fire

The blaze was caused by a faulty microwave at around 5pm yesterday on Church Close.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 16:56 on Saturday, fire control received a call reporting a fire classified as house fire in Shawbury.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident was the land ambulance service.