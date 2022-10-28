Rugby maestro Sir Clive Woodward will talk at Shropshire leadership conference

Sir Clive Woodward

The conference, organised by Shropshire Council’s Shropshire HR, will be held at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury on Tuesday 15 November 2022.

Drawing on experiences from his career to date, Sir Clive will deliver a presentation on “The DNA of a Champion”, his style of leadership and what he’s learnt along the way.

Based on the notion that “Great teams are made of great individuals”, Clive will speak about the four criteria which he believes characterise a champion individual or team in both business and sport, and also how leaders can coach these characteristics to create high performing teams.

He will be joined by fellow speakers Debra Searle MBE, a professional adventurer and serial entrepreneur, and Richard Nugent, founder and managing director of TwentyOne Leadership.

Shropshire’s third leadership conference brings together influential speakers from an array of backgrounds to impart their knowledge and experience of leadership. Over 100 delegates representing public and private sectors, local small and medium enterprises and international businesses have already signed up for the day.

The conference will also offer those attending the opportunity to rub shoulders with Shropshire’s business elite and feature trade stands, hands-on workshops, and a Wellbeing Zone sponsored by Paycare, as a reminder to prioritise mental health in the workplace.

The ticket price includes drinks and lunch. Those wanting to go along can book their tickets by visiting the Leadership Conference website shropshireleadership.co.uk/.

Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, said: “We have some truly amazing speakers, sponsors and exhibitors who will help hone leadership skills, as well as inspire, engage and challenge."