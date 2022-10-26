Notification Settings

Shrewsbury town centre pub reopens after five months with new owner and revised look

By Sunil Midda

A grand opening ceremony is due to take place at a Shrewsbury town centre pub this week.

Cromwell's Tap House on Dogpole, Shrewsbury, reopened earlier this month with new ownership wanting to come with new ideas and a fresh concept. Work on a mini-refurbishment has now been completed, with a new beer garden also created.

The pub - which had been closed since May - started welcoming customers again on Tuesday, October 11, but new owner Nick Hodgkiss says there will be a grand opening event taking place this Friday.

Speaking about what it has been like since taking over Cromwell's Tap House, he said: "We have been doing a lot of work on getting it right, to get the pub open and now we want to build a relationship with the community.

"We are trying to use local ingredients in the kitchen, to using local drinks, spirits and wines, all to help us in building this relationship with the local community.

"We not only serve beers and drink, but do food too as well as having a six-bedroom hotel.

"Work has been going on to create the new beer garden which is now complete and we are hosting a grand opening on Friday which will be a nice little celebration with some live music, balloons, nothing too wild but a subtle event."

Nick, 34, has lived in Shrewsbury all his life and says it's a 'lovely feeling' to own a pub and to get the doors finally open, and said he and his great staff are enjoying the experience of running the pub.

He added: "It was a bit of a dated restaurant like wine bar but we've turned it into a place with good beers, good food and this along with our new ideas, fresh concept hope to make it a great place to visit."

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

