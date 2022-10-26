Park run group that helps people recovering from cancer and their families urges people to so 5k your way

Some of the 5k your way group

The 5kYourWay group, a community initiative linked to parkrun for anyone affected by cancer, meets on the last Saturday of each month at the event in the Quarry.

Saturday's event , is encouraging people to go along and walk the course, or some of it.

Patients, friends, family and Healthcare professionals can go along to the group meet ups to walk, run, jog, cheer or volunteer in a social and supportive environment.

Sarah Mawhinney, one of the founders, said: "The Shrewsbury 5kYourWay group has now been going for over a year and is growing from strength to strength. "Shrewsbury parkrun have been very supportive and welcoming to the group and there are always lots of positive comments on the 5kYourWay days.

"The group has six ambassadors, three of these have been through a cancer diagnosis and treatment themselves. The ambassadors are there to support people who come along, either walking or running with them and then going for coffee afterwards to continue the friendship and conversation. There is no pressure to do all the 5k, do what you can and join us for coffee afterwards."

One man who is part of the group said: "The 5k your way has given me the encouragement to try to feel normal. It gives me a reason to turn up and is the highlight of the week. The shock of cancer can lead to panic and a downward spiral.

"I really needed a reason to get up and leave the house. Being a tail walker at parkrun is a good start.

"Being part of the group gave me a licence to turn up and be accepted and not feel out of place.

"The warmth of the welcome, the kindness and encouragement made me want to come back.

"I believe it has helped me to heal faster and feel positive about the future."

This month has seen Parkrun change its name to Parkwalk to encourage more walkers to get involved.

"Two of our group members will be taking on the parkwalker volunteer role to reflect what we do," Sarah said.

The benefits of exercise for people affected by cancer include reducing cancer fatigue, preserving cardiorespiratory and muscular fitness.

It may reduce the effects of chemotherapy, it improves mental health and it may help to reduce the risk of cancer recurrence and prolong survival.

The group meets on the last Saturday of every month at 8.45am near the bandstand in the Quarry park, Shrewsbury, ready for a 9am parkrun start. They have a meeting point flag and many wear blue tshirts and hoodies.