Humanists to hear about Sikhism at next public meeting

Inderjit Singh

Shropshire Humanists is committed to interfaith dialogue and is active members of both Shrewsbury Interfaith Forum and South Shropshire Interfaith Forum.

Dr Simon Nightingale, who chairs Shropshire Humanists, says that “It’s crucially important that we all know about and understand other religions, including the minority ones in the UK, because it is often ignorance, misunderstanding and fear that lead to prejudice, social disruption and conflict.”

Inderjit Singh, President of Oakengates Gurdwara, is set to talk about his faith at the humanists' free public talk at the University Centre in Shrewsbury on the evening of Thursday, November 17, from 7pm.

According to the 2021 census the number of Sikhs in Shropshire was only 2,374 (up from 1948 in 2011), so many people in Shropshire may have never met a Sikh or know much about the Sikh faith.

Dr Nightingale said: "However Sikhism is one of the major world religions - over 22 million - and is the majority religion in the Punjab. There are about half a million Sikhs in the UK."

He added: "We are keen that Inderjit should not spend all his talk just providing the basic information to Sikhism and so we’re asking that those planning to attend to do a little background reading first – but if you don’t have time, come anyway!

Wikipedia provides too much information for most people and Dr Nightingale suggests searching on “allaboutsikhs” or “sikhnet” for readable and interesting information.

He added: "We are looking forward to learning how Sikhism affects Inderjit’s personal and public life and what his faith means to him, his family and his community."

Inderjit said: "I'm a Sikh, who is currently the President of Oakengates Sikh Gurdwara. I'm part of a team of 25 volunteers that have been elected/selected to serve our community by promoting the Sikh faith, providing facilities to improve all types of well-being and we also sit with the interfaith (interhuman?) council to improve relations and serve humanity colloboratively.

"On a personal level, I was born in Birmingham - second generation migrant from Panjab - and went to school in Doncaster, Telford, London and Panjab, India.

"I then went on to do a few random degrees in Forensic Science/Criminal Law and most recently a Masters in Construction Management. I now work as an IT Project Manager for HMRC. I have four children and a wife. We live in Shifnal."

Shropshire Humanists welcome all to the talk, those with any religious faith or none. It’s not necessary to book or buy tickets.

Refreshments will be available, so arrive at 7pm for a cuppa and a chat before the talk starts at 7.30pm.

In the evening parking in Frankwell is free. The venue has wheelchair access.

People with covid symptoms, a recent positive test or contact with someone with covid are asked not to attend. People are welcome to wear a mask if they wish.