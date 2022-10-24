Notification Settings

Talk set to reveal the archaeological discoveries at Shropshire beauty spot

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

History fans will be able to find out more about the lost Regency summerhouse site of Attingham Park at a talk.

Attingham Park (National Trust) in Shrewsbury, where an archeological dig has been unearthing what they think may of been a servants building and a boundary wall.
Shropshire Archaeology & Historical society will be hearing a talk by Nigel Baker and Viviana Caroli in Shrewsbury on November 12.

While evaluating the course of new roads near the walled garden in 2018, archaeologists found a five-metre square brick building with stone cladding, marble fragments and painted glass in the demolition debris.

It was an unknown summerhouse built for the second Lord Berwick circa1813-14 in the Attingham late Georgian Neoclassical style.

Four years later it has been revealed as the principal building of a walled enclosure which also contained an oval pool, probably a plunge pool, and a second stone-clad building interpreted as a dedicated service range, all built at the same time and all lost to view since the early/mid-19th century.

The talk will be held from 2.30pm, at The Gateway, Chester Street, Shrewsbury, on Saturday November 12, 2022.

