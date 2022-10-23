Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Schoolchildren saving money and the environment with recycled Halloween costumes

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished: Comments

Children from two schools in Shrewsbury will have fun dressing up for Halloween while their parents not only save their pennies but also the planet.

Trying out costumes were, from left: Thea Tait, five, Rose Allison, six, and Jude Hares, five, Bronwyn Bourne, seven, Freddie Allison, four, and Rosie Bourne, five
Trying out costumes were, from left: Thea Tait, five, Rose Allison, six, and Jude Hares, five, Bronwyn Bourne, seven, Freddie Allison, four, and Rosie Bourne, five

Families from the Woodfield Infant and St George's Junior Schools are donating their children’s outgrown Halloween costumes for other children between the ages of three and 11 to enjoy dressing up over the half term break.

Recycling clothes rails have been placed to enable costumes to be displayed and collected by parents and carers during drop off and collection times.

And the pupils have been having fun handing in their old costumes and choosing new ones for this year.

Rose Allison and Jude Hares in the spirit of spooky season

The idea grew from the scheme already running with the schools' Parent Teacher Friends Association that supports families in the local community by recycling school uniforms.

Mrs Sharon Munro, school executive head said she, the Schools’ Eco-Council and Pru Allison from the PTFA committee were working together.

"We are very grateful that whilst supporting one another and having fun, the community is also proactively taking steps to drive down textile waste and help protect the environment," she said.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News