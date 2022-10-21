Housing team show support for Breast Cancer awareness

And there was extra motivation for the team at Shropshire Rural Housing Association to join ‘wear it pink day’, with one of their own having recently experienced breast cancer.

Taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, thousands of people wear it pink in their communities, schools or workplaces for the UK’s largest breast cancer charity, Breast Cancer Now.

John Green, chief executive of Shropshire Rural Housing Association, said: “We were really keen to get involved to help raise awareness, especially after a member of the team had her own battle with breast cancer earlier this year.

“We are delighted that she is now back at work, but it really brought home the importance of knowing what to look out for because early diagnosis is vital.

“It was great to see everyone in the team decked out in pink, and we even had an extra addition as one of our scheme managers is a Guide Dog trainer, she brought her latest doggy recruit along to join in.”

Wear it pink day has been running for more than 20 years, raising more than £37 million in the process.

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the UK. One in seven women in the UK will be affected in her lifetime and around 55,000 women are diagnosed every year.

A spokesperson for Breast Cancer Now said: “Every penny raised makes a difference and we’re so grateful to everyone who takes part. Your support means we can continue to be here for everyone affected by breast cancer, and gets us closer to our goal that by 2050 everyone with breast cancer will live, and live well.”