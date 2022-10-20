No date for repairs to traffic lights on A5 roundabout

The damage caused to the roundabout in the crash

The traffic lights have not been working on half of the Emstrey Roundabout on the A5 in Shrewsbury for several weeks.

The control boxes for the lights were damaged when they were hit in a crash overnight on September 29 and 30, and the land has also been contaminated by oil that leaked as a result of the incident.

It means the approach from the direction of the Dobbies Island currently has no lights, with drivers using the junction as a normal roundabout with no signals.

National Highways is responsible for repairing the lights and has said that significant design work will be needed before they will be back in place.

National Highways Route Manager, Richard Timothy, said they had put in extra signs to alert drivers to the fact the traffic lights are not working.

He said: “Extensive damage was caused in the collision with three control boxes on the roundabout being totally destroyed and the site contaminated due to an oil leak.

“The control boxes, which manage traffic lights on half of the junction, need to be moved which will involve design work and surveys to ensure other utilities are avoided.

"We are also waiting for bespoke parts to help rebuild the boxes.

“We have recently installed additional signs to alert drivers to the fact that traffic lights on part of the roundabout are not working.

"We appreciate drivers’ understanding as we work to repair the damage as safely and quickly as possible.”

The lights on the approach have been damaged in crashes on several occasions in recent months and Mr Timothy has previously confirmed that they had examined the potential for improvements.

He said that a study had highlighted potential work, with fresh designs being drawn up.

He said: "Safety is always our priority and we recently commissioned a study to investigate a number of road traffic collisions on the eastbound approach to this roundabout and whether action could be taken to help prevent further incidents.

"We are now designing new safety measures as a result.