Music and fireworks combine for charity event at showground

This year’s event at the West Mid Showground on Saturday, November 5, has music from The 90s Revival and a performance featuring Bradley from S Club.

The charity event is always well attended - with tickets selling out last year - and once again there will be two separate displays. The first, a quieter show, ideal for smaller children, while the second held later in the evening will be a much louder display.

There will also be a funfair, a selection of food and drink will be available and discounted earlybird tickets.

Ian Bebbington, chief executive of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, said: “We love the double fireworks display at the showground and judging by past events, so do the thousands of people who keep coming back each year.

“We sold out last year, so it’s important to let people know that if they want to come along on November 5 they should take advantage of our earlybird offer and buy tickets ahead of the day.

"We always have music at our bonfire nights but this year promises to be something special!

“There will be a big screen and a real concert feel to proceedings with the DJs keeping the crowd entertained leading up to the special performance from Bradley."

All proceeds will go to the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society’s Rural Charity which ensures the showground can continue as a vital part of the community, along with allowing the society to make donations throughout the year to various groups and organisations.

Gates open at 4.30pm, the bonfire will be lit one hour later and the first fireworks display will take place at 6.15pm. The second display starts at 7.45pm and will be the usual loud blockbuster event, more in keeping with what people would expect from a traditional fireworks show. Anyone attending the first show can stay for the second.

Earlybird tickets are priced at £12 for adults, £5 for a child aged six or over and a family ticket for two adults and three children costs £26.50. There is no charge of those under five.