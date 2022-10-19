Two fire crews and ambulance respond to crash in Shrewsbury after 'passing paramedic came across' incident

A stock image of the roundabout where the incident happened (Photo courtesy: Google Maps).

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury stations at around 1am following the crash on Edgebold Roundabout.

According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue, "an operations officer was also in attendance."

Crews used "small gear" and "winches" to right the saloon vehicle and isolate the electrics.

Nobody was trapped but one casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service before being discharged.

The fire service's involvement in the incident was declared over at 1:24am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "A passing paramedic officer came across a single car RTC on the A5, Edgebold Roundabout, Shrewsbury at 0.51am.

"An ambulance was dispatched to the scene.