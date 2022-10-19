Notification Settings

List of Shropshire schools taking part in 'school streets' trial to enforce restrictions during school drop-off

By Paul Jenkins Published:

Shropshire Council will carry out an 18-month school streets scheme trial at six primary schools across the county, in an attempt to alleviate traffic and parking pressures outside schools.

A cabinet meeting this morning agreed that ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras will be used to enforce new restrictions.

School Streets are streets outside of school gates that are pedestrianised (except for permit holders) during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Under the new ‘moving traffic offences’ legislation, Shropshire Council can apply for powers to enforce school streets using ANPR cameras.

The six schools taking part in the trial are:

  • Gobowen Primary School;

  • Market Drayton Junior School;

  • Woodside Primary School, Oswestry;

  • Mereside Primary School, Shrewsbury;

  • Whitchurch Junior School;

  • Castlefields Primary School, Bridgnorth

A six-week consultation will be carried out with residents living near each of the six schools, as part of the approval process for obtaining ‘moving traffic offences’ powers.

