Halloween fun planned for children's holiday clubs

The Crossbar Group, in partnership with the Crossbar Foundation, has put together a packed itinerary of half-term Halloween activities.

It follows another busy summer for the company which saw it welcome youngsters to school holiday clubs held across six weeks.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday activities lead, said: “Lots of children attended our clubs throughout the summer holidays, keeping them healthy, happy and active, and we received excellent feedback from parents and children.

“We are now looking forward to running Halloween-themed clubs during half-term, which is always one of our most popular themes every year.

"We have prepared an action-packed itinerary, including Halloween games and activities, sports, arts and crafts, our Crossbar inflatables and many other Halloween treats.

“There will be a Halloween fancy dress party, a Halloween dance workshop, while Shropshire Paintball will also be joining us with their Nerf gun arena.”

Halloween holiday clubs, which are designed to keep children aged between four and 11 active and entertained, will take place in Telford at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary School.

They are also offered at Much Wenlock Primary School and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School, Radbrook Primary School and St George’s Junior School, with Pontesbury Primary School running a multi-sports holiday club.

All eight of the Crossbar clubs will take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £15 each day to attend.

Youngsters aged between 12 and 14 are also invited to attend as part of Crossbar’s ‘Young Leader’ course, offering an engaging day shadowing coaches.