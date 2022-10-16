Disused pub with permission to convert into homes is put up for sale

The Red Castle, Harmer Hill. Photo: Google

The Red Castle in Harmer Hill has been closed since August 2018, with subsequent proposals to demolish it and build four semi-detached homes and convert and alter the building into four homes both being refused by Shropshire Council.

However, in September last year the authority approved plans from the current owners - a Mr and Mrs McCartney - to convert and alter the building to provide three new homes was approved.

The former pub has been put on the market for £250,000.

Inside The Red Castle which has been closed since 2018. Photo: Halls Commercial

In the listing, agent Halls Commercial says: "The former Red Castle public house offers an exciting and interesting opportunity to acquire a substantial two storey building, with excellent parking space and proposed garden areas.

"The site has the benefit of full planning permission to convert, alter and extend, providing three attractively designed three-bedroom homes, with both front and rear garden areas."

Planning permission also includes parking.

It's been more than four years since the pub had any customers. Photo: Halls Commercial

Opinion was divided when the application to convert the pub into a trio of three-bedroom homes was submitted.

Out of the seven public responses, four were in support while three objected.

The pub could soon be converted into three homes. Photo: Halls Commercial

Those opposed to the idea claimed there was not enough parking for two cars per household and that the homes would lead to extra traffic, while supporters claimed the work would enhance the village and stop the deterioration of the pub.