Shropshire rowing duo seek sponsors ahead of bid to take on the Atlantic Challenge

Phil Evans, left, and Dan Magrath, the Invitrow rowing team

Friends since school, Phil Evans and Dan Magrath of Shrewsbury are aiming to take part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, rowing across the Atlantic.

They want to use their huge endurance challenge to raise money for and raise awareness of the charity Fertility Network UK, which helps those affected by fertility issues.

Both Phil and Dan have themselves suffered the heartbreak of fertility problems and say they want to speak out about the stress and pain around the problem - and the postcode lottery that means your access to IVF can depend on where you live.

They have named their team Invitrow as a play on In vitro and rowing.

While the challenge is still 14 months away, the pair are hunting sponsors and funding that will help them get to the start line.

Both ex-military and having completed several ultra tough sporting events, the 36-year-olds are up for the physical challenge of rowing the 3,000 miles from The Canaries to The Caribbean and are even hoping to be the first pair across the finish line.

But Dan said that his biggest fear was not reaching the start line because of the huge financial undertaking required.

Sponsors will have logos on the Invitrow boat and get other publicity in the run-up to and during the race.

The Atlantic Ladies on the finish line

Dan won't be the first in his family to set out on the challenge. Mum, Sharon, completed the race in 2017 as one of the Atlantic Ladies team from Shropshire.

He said: "I am doing this row because I want to raise awareness of fertility issues. I want people, men especially, to have open and honest conversations about infertility, to know that they are not alone, they are not the first and they will not be the last.

"Around one in seven couples will experience fertility issues, that means at the very least we will all know of someone who is struggling or has struggled with infertility."

Pete said that before his daughter Myah was born, he and his wife went through a three-year emotional roller coaster.

"I want to raise awareness not only for those who are struggling to conceive, but also to those who should think before they speak, as many couples are actually trying, but to no avail."

Partners already supporting the Invitrow challenge include A.T. Lloyd, electrical contractors based in Craven Arms, Shropshire and Vitabiotics Wellman.