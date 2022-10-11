Steampunk to hit Shrewsbury for Halloween themed festival

Steampunk fans are set to return to Shrewsbury for a Halloween themed festival

The fabulous and free event, Shrewsbury Steampunk Spectacular, will descend upon St Mary’s Church on October 15 and is expected to draw huge crowds for a Halloween-themed festival.

Steampunk, a genre of science fiction with a historic twist, typically features steam-powered machinery in place of modern technology.

The festival provides an opportunity for steampunk fans, or curious onlookers, to take part in a range of family-friendly activities.

From children’s dragon hunts to gothic story-telling and music from Victorian music hall inspired duo, The Cogneys, the festival is sure to provide entertainment for all generations. A steampunk market is accompanied by a fully licensed bar serving spook-inspired drinks, which is open all day.