Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Steampunk to hit Shrewsbury for Halloween themed festival

By Megan JonesShrewsburyPublished: Comments

Steampunk fanatics are set to return to Shrewsbury for a thrill-filled festival.

Steampunk fans are set to return to Shrewsbury for a Halloween themed festival
Steampunk fans are set to return to Shrewsbury for a Halloween themed festival

The fabulous and free event, Shrewsbury Steampunk Spectacular, will descend upon St Mary’s Church on October 15 and is expected to draw huge crowds for a Halloween-themed festival.

Steampunk, a genre of science fiction with a historic twist, typically features steam-powered machinery in place of modern technology.

The festival provides an opportunity for steampunk fans, or curious onlookers, to take part in a range of family-friendly activities.

From children’s dragon hunts to gothic story-telling and music from Victorian music hall inspired duo, The Cogneys, the festival is sure to provide entertainment for all generations. A steampunk market is accompanied by a fully licensed bar serving spook-inspired drinks, which is open all day.

The event is free to enter and will run from 10am until 4pm.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
What's On
Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News