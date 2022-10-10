A still from the fostering video

The film, called Childhood, is aimed at finding more people who may be interested in becoming foster carers and providing nurturing, positive homes for children and young people across the country who need them.

The councils including Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Wolverhampton, Dudley, Birmingham Children's Trust, Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Staffordshire and Walsall, wanted to highlight the impact of neglect on children, particularly brothers and sisters who may be left at times to try to care for each other.

It shows the journey of ‘Sophie’ and ‘Charlie’ who are in a very difficult home situation where their needs are not being met, to being nurtured and supported through foster care to attend school and be able to enjoy their hobbies and interests; in other words, have a childhood.

The project follows earlier, smaller partnerships between Coventry City Council and other councils in and around the Midlands. Together with the film company ReelTwentyFive, they have produced several award-winning films to highlight the need for foster carers. The most recent, Out There, was released in October 2021 and is currently shortlisted for a Royal Television Award.

Richard Bailey from ReelTwentyFive said: “We absolutely love working on these films and are so proud of the work we have produced, and the awards won for them. We feel that this is the best one so far. We have built on the knowledge of previous films, and really feel this one captures the simple yet complex messages about childhood and what it should mean."

Councillor Andy Roberts, cabinet member with responsibility for children and families at Worcestershire County Council, said, “While we already have many brilliant foster carers in Worcestershire the reality is we always need more people to open their homes and their hearts to fostering.

“I am extremely proud that Worcestershire has been involved with the other local authorities to make this short film to help raise awareness of the impact providing a nurturing environment has upon children and young people across the country.”

Rachel Brown, who has been a foster carer recruiter for a number of years, and led on the national project, said: “Sadly, there is an unmet need for foster carers in the country today and there is likely to be an increase in this need. The cost of living crisis and other struggles families across the UK are facing creates and escalates difficulties for many.

“Having worked on previous projects we know that these beautifully crafted films have a real impact. With the support of Council Advertising Network, I am really proud that we will reach even further around the country, a third of all council fostering services in England. We’d like to thank every single person involved in what has been a great collaborative experience.”

“The aim is that this film will be shared on social media and other platforms, right across the country, reaching many more people and leading them to consider whether the rewarding role of fostering could be an option for them.”

The film will have a live premiere at midday on October 13 at The Everyman Cinema, Birmingham. This will include an introduction from Kevin Williams, the chief executive of The Fostering Network, and Rachel Brown, project manager working with Council Advertising Network.

Everyone attending from the participating councils will then be asked to share the film via all social media platforms and help the message spread across the UK using the hashtags #FosterForYourCouncil and #Childhood.