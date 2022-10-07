Shrewsbury's River Island store to close next week leaving Telford as nearest store

The River Island store in Shrewsbury is closing next week

The fashion retailer has announced that the branch in the Darwin Centre will close on Saturday, October 15.

A sign posted in the window reads: "Hey Shrewsbury, we're closing from Saturday 15th October.

"You can still visit us at your nearest store, Telford.

"Thank you for shopping with us. We'll see you soon."

Large parts of the store are already empty, while many of the items remaining are heavily discounted as River Island clears out its remaining stock.