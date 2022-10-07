Notification Settings

Shrewsbury's River Island store to close next week leaving Telford as nearest store

By David StubbingsShrewsbury

Shrewsbury town centre will be losing a clothing store this month when River Island shuts its doors for good.

The River Island store in Shrewsbury is closing next week

The fashion retailer has announced that the branch in the Darwin Centre will close on Saturday, October 15.

A sign posted in the window reads: "Hey Shrewsbury, we're closing from Saturday 15th October.

"You can still visit us at your nearest store, Telford.

"Thank you for shopping with us. We'll see you soon."

Large parts of the store are already empty, while many of the items remaining are heavily discounted as River Island clears out its remaining stock.

River Island has been contacted for comment.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

