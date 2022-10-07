Safety cordon as suspected unexploded bomb found at Shrewsbury housing site

West Mercia Police were called at around 10am on Friday to the building site in Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury.
A 100-metre safety cordon has been put in place and officers have urged people to avoid the area.
Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers have also been contacted.
We are currently in attendance at a building site in Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury, after a report of a suspected unexploded ordnance.— Shropshire Police (@ShropCops) October 7, 2022
A 100m safety cordon has been put in place and we ask you to please avoid the area.
Explosives Ordnance Disposal officers have been contacted pic.twitter.com/MUycYNuyHV
More to follow on this story.