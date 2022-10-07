Notification Settings

Safety cordon as suspected unexploded bomb found at Shrewsbury housing site

By Megan HoweShrewsburyPublished:

Bomb disposal experts have been called to a building site in Shrewsbury after receiving a report of a 'suspected unexploded ordnance'.

West Mercia Police were called at around 10am on Friday to the building site in Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury.

A 100-metre safety cordon has been put in place and officers have urged people to avoid the area.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers have also been contacted.

More to follow on this story.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

