Food Bank to benefit from Shrewsbury Half Marathon as runners take to the road

By Sue Austin

Hundreds of runners will put their best feet forward to take part in the Shrewsbury Half Marathon on Sunday.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06/10/2019 - Shrewsbury Half Marathon at Greenhous West Mid Showground..
The event looks like being a special bonus for the Shrewsbury food bank with runners and spectators being urged to take along a tin to donate to the charity.

This year's race provides runners will the choice of either the 13.1 mile standard marathon distance or the metric half - 13.1 kilometres.

It will start and finish at the West Mid Showground on the edge of the town with the course looping around the ground before heading out on the Berwick Road towards Leaton.

Organisers say the road will be closed for the duration of the morning event with traffic diverted. The race starts at 9am.

A spokesperson said: "We are holding a bring a tin on race day appeal. Our friends and event partners from Shrewsbury Food Bank will be at the event on race day.

"We are asking, if people would like to, to please bring a tin and donate it at the Shrewsbury Food Bank gazebo."

Runners have also been given the choice of a finishers' tee-shirt or instead making a donation to pay for five tree for an ecology forest.

All those who cross the finish line also get a half marathon medal.

