New Shrewsbury care home to create more than 60 jobs

An artist's impression of how the home could look.

The home will be off Shillingston Drive in Battlefield and will provide 70 residential and nursing beds.

It comes after the Rotherwood Group purchased the site with plans to construct a purpose-built luxury care home.

The sale was made through Christie & Co, from property developers, Frontier.

Work on the home is due to commence in spring/summer next year.

John Fennell, chief executive officer of Rotherwood, said: “We are delighted to share this news and look forward to getting started on the creation of this state-of-the-art care home.

"This will be our eighth home and part of our longer-term commitment to broadening our impact enriching the lives of the older generation.

"We have exciting plans to further enhance the lives of people living and working in the area.”

Sara Hartill, associate director – healthcare development at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “A care home development site in this location is perfectly suited to the needs of future residents and will integrate well into the town as a vital community asset.

"This was supported by strong interest in the site and a competitive bidding process.

"I’m delighted that Rotherwood, with their superb track record, affiliation to Shropshire and in-depth local knowledge, have secured the location and look forward to visiting the development in due course.”