'We feel forgotten about' - Shrewsbury road safety campaigners' frustration after yet another crash

With the mangled wreck of a bike after her son was hit by a car is Angela Warren (front right), mum and campaigner Katie Blant (front left), and (back from left) Councillor Chris Lemon, Shropshire Council's Ffion Horton and The Priory School's head of maths Jeremy Tudor

A man was hit by a car in Bank Farm Road in Radbrook, Shrewsbury, on Monday afternoon. He was treated by paramedics at the scene for injuries not believed to be serious, before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The road and surrounding area has been subject of a safety campaign after several schoolchildren were hit by cars.

Mums Angela Warren and Katie Blant set up the Radbrook Road Safety group after their sons were involved in collisions.

At a meeting on January 23, a Shropshire Council officer promised residents six flashing signs along Bank Farm Road, which an officer said had been ordered, would take a couple of weeks to arrive and would be put up "relatively quickly".

More than eight months on, the signs have still not been put up.

It is not known whether excessive speed was a factor in the crash on Monday, however Angela said other motorists are still speeding on Bank Farm Road.

"We don't know what happened, but it's still another accident on that road," she said. "It feels like we've been forgotten about."

At the January meeting, residents were also told a crossing would be made in Sweetlake Meadow and designs were being looked at for Roman Road/Longden Road roundabout. The area is on the council's "accident cluster site" list, meaning more long-term measures should be implemented in 2023/24.

A meeting is planned for October 14 between group leaders Angela and Katie and a council officer to provide an update on progress. Radbrook councillors Chris Lemon and Julia Evans may also be present. It is hoped another public meeting will follow.

A council spokesman said: "Shropshire Council officers have been working with local groups in regards to schools in the Meole area and their concerns over pupil safety.

"A review of these concerns, and work that could be done to improve safety both long and short-term, has been carried out and shared with the local groups, who have been brilliant at championing the community needs.

"We have identified that installing a number of vehicle-activated signs (VAS) may help control the speed of traffic along Bank Farm Road and this work is being undertaken at the moment. In addition to the VAS signs officers have continued with developing other projects for the area, such as designing a new crossing point at Mousecroft Lane/Stanley Lane, along with other works to improve cycling/walking routes to the schools from the west.

"It is anticipated this work will be carried out this school year.