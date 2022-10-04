Trustees come forward to help save village hall near Shrewsbury

Bomere Heath Village Hall

Bomere Heath Village Hall faced closure after the current trustees announced their intention of stepping down after the pandemic, with four people at least needed on the committee to run it.

The hall dates back to the 1930s, when there were a large number of trustees and committee members, but this has been whittled down over the years.

A public meeting was held on Monday night where four people came forward to volunteer - four others who weren't there have also expressed interest in the role.

An AGM will now be held to establish which areas the volunteers want to become involved in and to formally elect them.

Currently the hall has coffee mornings three times a week and also hosts a slimming group, ladies' club and a tennis cub.

Martin Speak served as a trustee along with his wife Gail who is secretary but they are both standing down.

Martin, who is also a parish councillor, said they were delighted people had come forward to take on the roles.

He said: "It is a well used facility and it would have been a shame had it not been able to continue, which was a real threat because four trustees are needed to make sure it continues as a charity and the current ones for whatever reason have decided it is the end of their time.

"There is a quite a bit of work to do, not least to raise funds to repair the roof, which was fixed in 1998 but needs restoring again, and with a good core of people on the board of trustees we should be able to tackle work that needs to be done whether that is practical skills or admin or fundraising.

"The important thing is the village hall stays open because it is a large hub of the community, with coffee mornings held regularly here and other events put on - but it needs people to oversee it so we are grateful to those who came forward on Monday or have expressed interest from outside."