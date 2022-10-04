Notification Settings

Second alcohol licence granted at Shrewsbury Flaxmill amid anti-social behaviour concerns

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

A second licence to sell alcohol at one of the county's most historic sites has been given the go-ahead.

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings.
The premises licence for the Turned Wood Cafe at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings has been granted by Shropshire Council's licensing sub-committee.

It comes after alcohol sales were given the go-ahead at the Dye House and visitor shop last week. The Flaxmill Maltings has recently reopened the Main Mill as a tourist attraction.

Some people living near to the listed building, which has recently opened as a visitor attraction and community venue after a multi-million pound restoration, expressed fear of an increase in anti-social behaviour if people are drinking there.

However, both licences have been granted by the council. The cafe is permitted to sell alcohol between the hours of 8am and 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

A summary statement on the Turned Wood Cafe alcohol sales application said: "The café is on the ground floor and is set within the Grade I listed main building and they propose to have an inside and outside seating area to allow the sale of alcohol and consumption within both areas."

It added that to prevent crime and disorder, there will be CCTV on site, there will be a "zero tolerance" policy on drugs, and a Challenge 25 policy in place - meaning anyone who looks aged 25 or younger will be asked for ID.

The cafe, which has a vegetarian menu, is run by J Grant Catering, who also run the Green Wood Cafe in Coalbrookdale.

At the application hearing for the Dye House and visitor centre licence, Simon Cramer assured residents they would not be turning the venue into a pub or nightclub.

Among the objections sent into Shropshire Council was one from a resident who said: “Our fears are that once given an alcohol licence they will then apply for an entertainment licence which again cannot be allowed when this building is so close to surrounding homes.”

Another objector said: “We have already had to endure years of noise, disruption and suffering from the Flaxmill site in the hope that one day it will all be over and we can start to relax in our own homes again. If they are granted these licences, there will be no end to it and it will just get worse.”

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

