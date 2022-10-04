Notification Settings

Prices confirmed at £1.99 a pint at Shrewsbury pubs taking part national chain's real ale festival

By David Tooley

Two Wetherspoons pubs in Shrewsbury will be taking part in the pub chain's 12-day real-ale festival.

A Wetherspoons real ale line up

The Shrewsbury Hotel, in Bridge Place, and Montgomery’s Tower, in Lower Claremont Bank, will host the Wetherspoon's festival from Wednesday, October 12 to Sunday October 23.

Susan Richards, manager of The Shrewsbury Hotel said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale all made using only British-grown hop varieties.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ales over a 12-day period and support the British hop industry too.

"The hop varieties include Jester, Fuggles, First Gold, Opus, Goldings and Godiver."

There will be 15 real ales on sale priced at £1.99 a pint.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

