Number of visitors to Shrewsbury's official social media accounts hits record-breaking 6.7 million

Photo: Shrewsbury BID

The Original Shrewsbury pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are managed by Shrewsbury BID, and have grown into a vital part of the town’s marketing machine.

More than 40,000 people follow the pages, which are used to promote Shrewsbury town centre, its businesses and events, as well as being a way of sharing useful information.

Imy King, Original Shrewsbury content coordinator, said Shrewsbury’s social media presence gives businesses a 'major boost' and interactions with the channels are greatly appreciated.

She said: “I think everyone understands the power of social media and we are acutely aware of our responsibility to harness that for the good of our members and Shrewsbury as a whole.

“For example, we started our ‘say hello’ social posts at the start of this year to welcome new businesses opening in the town, and they have been a massive success.

“Our best-performing one so far was the reopening of the Hole in the Wall pub after an extensive refurbishment – that post reached over 58,000 people and had over 13,000 engagements across all of our channels.

“Another one earlier in the year for The Toybox on Wyle Cop reached nearly 40,000 and had 5,500 engagements.

“These kinds of figures are amazing and give businesses a major boost – we are really pleased with the continued growth of our social media channels and look forward to them reaching even more people in the future.”

Imy said the first quarter of 2022 was the best ever for the Original Shrewsbury Facebook page, with a reach of 1.27 million and more than 106,000 engagements.

Overall, in the last 12 months the combined reach of all Original Shrewsbury posts is more than 6.7 million.

Following the ‘say hello’ post for The Toybox, owner Vonny Simons said she was amazed at the reaction on the Original Shrewsbury post.

She said: “It really was incredible, and the conversion from well wishes into sales has been exceptional.

"From a little germ of an idea in Ironbridge two years ago, the Toybox Toystores as they are collectively known have grown into a much bigger offering now employing seven members of staff and a social media executive.