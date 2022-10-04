As Shropshire sees a trend in re-homing furry friends there is still more to do.

Charlie

New figures released by the RSPCA show in Shropshire the number of animals rehomed increased by nine-per-cent from 536 in 2020 to 586 in 2021.

Nationally the charity's network of centres and branches rehomed 26,945 animals; an eight per-cent drop compared to the previous year when 29,358 animals were rehomed. The figures were released to mark the RSPCA’s annual Adoptober rehoming drive which kicks off today and will run throughout October, promoting adoption and highlighting the many animals the charity has waiting to find their perfect match.

The charity fears that the cost of living crisis means more animals are coming into its care while less people are considering taking on a new pet.

The work is ongoing and the RSPCA's Gonsal Farm Animal Centre in Dorrington is seeking homes for some of its special residents.

They include: One-year-old mastiff Charlie. He is described a lovely, friendly lad who came into care as his owners couldn’t cope with him.

He’s a big dog with lots of energy and can, at times, be boisterous so is looking for an experienced owner who can give him the training he needs.

He’s always on the go and loves going out exploring; and he’s a water-baby who loves to splash in the paddling pool. He’s looking for a rural home with no children or other pets.

One-year-old border collie cross Athena arrived in RSPCA care very underweight and crawling with fleas. She’s now looking much better and is ready to find a home where she can chase tennis balls endlessly,

She’s very energetic and intelligent and is looking for a home with owners who can keep up with her and keep her stimulated. She can be anxious around other dogs and is looking for a rural home with an experienced owner.

Other than the dogs, the RSPCA Shropshire Branch is also on the lookout for special homes for its residents, including:

Two-year-old semi-feral cat Nelson= is a shy lad who likes to be left alone.

He’s had a tough life and only has one eye so is looking for a rural home where he can do his own thing and will have suitable shelter and food but can spend most of his time independently.

Snow and Blue are a pair of beautiful six-month-old bunnies who are looking for a home together. They’re relaxed rabbits who like to chill out and bounce around their run. Snow is friendly and will run up to you for treats while they both love to munch on their hay.

If you think you can offer a pet a home, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet

If you can’t offer a rescue pet a new home their are other ways you can help such as becoming a fosterer for a sick pet recovering from surgery or a youngster who needs to learn how to behave in a home.

Or sponsoring a cat pod or dog kennel and help take care of the animals during their stay with the RSPCA.