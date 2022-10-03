Notification Settings

Shrewsbury road to close during day for almost a week

By Matthew Panter

A road in Shrewsbury will be closed to traffic for eight hours per day for six days later this week.

The road will close for eight hours each day

Motorists will prohibited from driving on Forest Way from October 6, between 7am-5pm each day due to thermal patching work. An alternative route will include Clive Road, Crowmere Road, Galton Road and Shaw Road.

