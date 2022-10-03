Shrewsbury road to close during day for almost a week

Motorists will prohibited from driving on Forest Way from October 6, between 7am-5pm each day due to thermal patching work. An alternative route will include Clive Road, Crowmere Road, Galton Road and Shaw Road.
A road in Shrewsbury will be closed to traffic for eight hours per day for six days later this week.
