People queueing around the block to get flu vaccinations in Shrewsbury amid 'difficult winter' warnings

Flu vaccination queues at Radbrook Green Medical practise Shrewsbury on Saturday

People stood outside on a sunny Saturday morning in their winter coats, to get their flu jab at Radbrook Green Medical Practice in Shrewsbury.

Some patients who were unable to stand and queue due to their age or condition, were given vaccinations in their cars all around the car-park by one of the available nurses.

It comes after millions have been urged to get their flu and Covid vaccines this Winter, amid worries that there could be a bad spike such as the one in 2017-2018 where there were 40,000 hospital admissions.

Officials at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warned there will be lower levels of natural immunity to flu this year after a few winters when people socialised far less due to the Covid pandemic.

One expert said they were more worried about flu this year than they had been for several years.

The UKHSA warned of a possible “difficult winter” ahead as respiratory viruses, including flu and Covid, circulate widely.

The NHS has since updated its guidance to suggest that all over-50s be offered a further dose of the Covid-19 booster and a flu vaccine this autumn, as they are among those most at risk.

To find out more about how to get your Covid booster, search for the National Booking System.