Shropshire village celebrates jubilee and raises funds for Ukraine

Paul Jones, left, presented the £1,000 from the people of Grinshill to the Red Cross in Oswestry: Lynn Moses, lead volunteer, Ian Driscoll and Karen Reynolds, manager

Grinshill organisations joined forced to hold the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June at the Acton Reynalds cricket club.

As well as giving local residents a great day out the event raised £1,000 which was recently handed over to the Red Cross for the DEC Ukraine appeal.

Chairman of Grinshill Parish Council, Councillor Paul Jones said those involved included the council, the local cricket club, Grinshill Church and the village hall.

"We had a barbecue running all day and catered for about 100 people," he said.

"There was soft ball cricket for families to enter a team as well as football and we had a number of stalls and raffles. They evening finished off with a bank and we also had fireworks donated by a local family."