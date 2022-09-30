Shropshire village celebrates jubilee and raises funds for Ukraine

Grinshill organisations joined forced to hold the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June at the Acton Reynalds cricket club.
As well as giving local residents a great day out the event raised £1,000 which was recently handed over to the Red Cross for the DEC Ukraine appeal.
Chairman of Grinshill Parish Council, Councillor Paul Jones said those involved included the council, the local cricket club, Grinshill Church and the village hall.
"We had a barbecue running all day and catered for about 100 people," he said.
"There was soft ball cricket for families to enter a team as well as football and we had a number of stalls and raffles. They evening finished off with a bank and we also had fireworks donated by a local family."
"We decided between us that the DEC Ukraine Appeal would be the best good cause to benefit from the funds raised at what was an exceptional day."