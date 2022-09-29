Shrewsbury jail fundraiser to help house Brodie

Brodie

Ronnie Smith, Kate Lee and Julia Kaminski, members of the Senior Staffy Club, are set to spend the night behind bars in a cell in Shrewsbury prison as part of a charity event they have penned 'Banged up for Brodie'.

Brodie is a mastiff who, due to some behavioural issues, cannot be re-homed but has been offered a place at Midland-based Dunroamin Rehoming and Sanctuary.

It costs £450 per month to keep him there and fundraising long term for Brodie to pay for his board and lodgings at Dun-Roamin anf the Senior Staffy Club team have launched a long-term fundraising drive to keep him there.

Ronnie said: "We are really blessed that Dun-Roamin have taken Brodie into their kennels. He has been there a few months and is so much happier.

"Julia, Kate and I have committed to fundraising long term for Brodie to pay for his board and so we are asking people to sponsor us on our prison visit.

"I've got to say it looks pretty grim and I'm not sure I am really looking forward to it! But when we first became aware of Brodie, we found him sitting in a boarding kennel behind bars.

"He sat there day after day with little interaction with people and looked so sad and lonely.

"We have now managed to place him somewhere where he can have a more fulfilling life. We found him behind bars so we thought we would spend the night behind bars to raise money!"