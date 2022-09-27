Shrewsbury splash park to close for winter from next Monday

Shrewsbury Splash Park is back open

The Splash Park in the Quarry in Shrewsbury has been a hit with children of all ages once again this summer, with the “Darwin’s Islands of Adventure” splash and play areas extremely popular with families from across the region throughout the hot summer months.

But now, with temperatures dropping, Shrewsbury Town Council has announced it will be closing for winter from Monday, October 3. The play area will remain open.

Helen Ball, town clerk for council, said: “We are delighted that our facilities in the Quarry have been well used once again this summer, especially in the hot, dry weather we have experienced. Whilst here have been a few mechanical problems, we have been able to them fix quite easily.

“As we start to approach autumn, we do need to close the Splash Park to enable us to give the water features their winter overhaul before being stored away until next spring. Our last day for the Splash Park will be Sunday, October 2, and so whilst the weather forecast isn’t going to be too warm for the rest of the week, people can come along and enjoy the facilities whilst they can.

“We look forward to re-opening the Splash Park next spring and hope that many more people will be able to have fun at our award-winning splash pad.