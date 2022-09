Stoke Heath prison

Martin Samuel Willis, aged 55, had been at HM Prison Stoke Heath, near Market Drayton, where he was found unresponsive on September 15, 2022.

Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery opened and adjourned the inquest into Mr Willis's death when he sat at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Tuesday.

Mr Ellery was told that Mr Willis died despite the efforts of paramedics to save his life.