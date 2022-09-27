Campaigners still chasing funds as Supreme Court date looms over Shrewsbury £550,000 land row

Colin Harper, of Greenfields Community Group, receives a cheque from Claire Kirby on behalf of Coton Crescent residents

Greenfields Community Group in Shrews will have their case heard on December 7, after Shrewsbury Town Council apologised over the sale of part of Greenfields Recreation Ground earlier this year.

The group have been fighting for the land to be returned for several years, and have so far paid around £60,000 towards a judicial review and to have the case heard in the Court of Appeal.

They are aiming to raise in the region of £40,000 for their next big legal hearing. So far they have generated around £6,500, thanks to fundraising activities and local donation - including £200 handed over last week by residents of Coton Crescent.

They are also hoping to receive a slice of funding from The Good Law Project towards their fees. The organisation, which is backing the Greenfields group's bid, has so far raised £33,000 of an £80,000 target. Money will go towards the Greenfields group and to support other work by the project to protect community spaces from private development.

Alyson Lanning, from the Greenfields Community Group, said: "We're still really keen to raise funds. We've had a male voice choir and a comedy drag act. If anyone has any ideas to raise funds we're keen to hear them."

In June this year, Shrewsbury Town Council called an extraordinary general meeting to "unreservedly" apologise to Greenfields residents after Michael Redfern KC's independent review found the land should have been designated for community use.

The town council vowed to help return the land to the community and review a raft of its policies.

At a recent public meeting, council leader Alan Mosley said a planning barrister had "unequivocally" advised the authority not to enter into mediation or discussions with the landowner until after the Supreme Court hearing.