Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Major Shrewsbury road set for 13 night closures due to works

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished: Comments

A major town centre road is to be closed while work is carried out.

The route will be closed for 13 nights for works
The route will be closed for 13 nights for works

Shropshire Council has confirmed that drivers will not be able to use Battlefield Road in Shrewsbury between 8pm and 6am for 13 nights.

The closure comes into force today. A diversion via the A49, A5, A5112, and Whitchurch road will be in place.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News