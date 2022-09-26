Major Shrewsbury road set for 13 night closures due to works

Shropshire Council has confirmed that drivers will not be able to use Battlefield Road in Shrewsbury between 8pm and 6am for 13 nights.
The closure comes into force today. A diversion via the A49, A5, A5112, and Whitchurch road will be in place.
A major town centre road is to be closed while work is carried out.
