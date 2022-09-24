Notification Settings

Helicopter and emergency crews scramble to Shrewsbury riverside in search of missing person

A helicopter, police, paramedics and fire crews scrambled to the riverside in Shrewsbury carry out a search.

Emergency crews were searching the river at Telford Way bridge in Shrewsbury

Officers asked passers-by walking along the Telford Way bridge on Saturday afternoon if they had seen anyone in the river.

Thankfully, police located the person they were looking for safe and well.

It came after emergency workers with throw lines were looking into the river as the helicopter circled above.

There were several fire engines at Telford Way and other locations along the river. There were two police vehicles and an ambulance at Telford Way, but the road was not sealed off.

Traffic was moving but the roads were very busy.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said a call was received at 2.10pm. Crews were sent to the scene. Nobody was found there, but police were able to contact the person they were looking for and they were safe and well.

It comes after two river deaths and several rescues in Shrewsbury this year.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

