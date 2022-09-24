Helicopter and emergency crews scramble to Shrewsbury riverside in search of missing person

Emergency crews were searching the river at Telford Way bridge in Shrewsbury

Officers asked passers-by walking along the Telford Way bridge on Saturday afternoon if they had seen anyone in the river.

Thankfully, police located the person they were looking for safe and well.

A search helicopter, police, ambulance and fire service at at Telford Way in Shrewsbury. Officers have been asking people if they’ve seen anyone in the river pic.twitter.com/8QuUSoPgro — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) September 24, 2022

It came after emergency workers with throw lines were looking into the river as the helicopter circled above.

Emergency workers with throw lines looking into the river. Traffic is moving but it’s very busy. Telford Way area is best avoided at the moment pic.twitter.com/owXHAVuGMQ — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) September 24, 2022

There were several fire engines at Telford Way and other locations along the river. There were two police vehicles and an ambulance at Telford Way, but the road was not sealed off.

Helicopter circles above Telford Way. Appears to be assisting with a river search pic.twitter.com/ed8lIXbiYo — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) September 24, 2022

Traffic was moving but the roads were very busy.

Good news, Shropshire Fire and Rescue tell me police have located the person they were searching for safe and well, and emergency crews are being stood down. pic.twitter.com/twaEOVWvxf — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) September 24, 2022

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said a call was received at 2.10pm. Crews were sent to the scene. Nobody was found there, but police were able to contact the person they were looking for and they were safe and well.